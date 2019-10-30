"South Park" creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker arrive at the BAFTA LA Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills in 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Sarah Chalke attends the Entertainment Weekly/ABC Upfront party in New York City in 2012. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Reruns of comedian Chris Parnell's animated series "Rick and Morty" will stream on HBO Max, starting in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Reruns of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty and Comedy Central's South Park will stream on HBO Max when the service launches next year.

Season 4 of Rick and Morty is to have its television debut on Nov. 10. Future seasons will continue to premiere on Adult Swim before streaming on HBO Max.

HBO Max launches in May.

"Rick and Morty exploded onto the scene in 2013 and quickly drew a legion of rabid followers from both critics and young fans," Kevin Reilly -- chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, truTV -- said in a statement. "The jokes come fast and frenetically in a smart comedy concoction we are so happy to deliver on HBO Max."

The animated series follows the intergalactic adventures of a scientist and his grandson. Its voice cast includes Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer.

All 23 seasons of the cartoon South Park -- created and voiced by Trey Parker and Matt Stone -- will be available for streaming on HBO Max in June.

For the next three seasons, new episodes of the show about childhood friends living in Colorado will be offered on the service 24 hours after they air on Comedy Central.

"South Park is unequivocally among the best -- setting the satirical gold standard, with a consistent finger on the comedy pulse," said Reilly. "Audiences have connected with Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny -- either alive or dead -- for over 20 years, and we look forward to connecting these characters to new audiences on HBO Max."