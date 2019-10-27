Ahmed Amin to star in Netflix series 'Paranormal'

Actor and writer Ahmed Amin is to star in Netflix's first original Egyptian drama, "Paranormal." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Egyptian actor and writer Ahmed Amin is set to star in Paranormal, a supernatural drama set in 1960s Egypt.

Filming is scheduled to begin in November on the show, which is based on the late Ahmed Khaled Tawfik's books.

"Amin brings a level of authenticity and a powerful on screen presence that we felt was the ultimate fit for the portrayal of Dr. Refaat Ismail. With such a strong local cast paired with striking special effects, we can't wait to get production underway next month," Amr Salama -- show-runner, producer and director -- said in a press release.

This will be Netflix's first original Egyptian drama.