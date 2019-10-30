Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Hannah Brown is feeling defeated following Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars.

The 25-year-old Bachelorette alum discussed her emotional experience with the ABC reality competition in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Brown fought back tears during her critique Monday after performing a jazz routine with her dance partner, Alan Berstein. The pair scored a 25.

"This experience has been harder than I could have ever imagined," Brown wrote. "When I decided to do DWTS I thought it would be a fun way to channel all my energy after a whirlwind experience as the Bachelorette."

"I was hopeful that the confidence I gained this year to take pride in the woman I have become would have the opportunity to shine, and I'd feel that reboot in my spirit after it took a bit of a beating after my bachelorette season," she added.

Brown said she started Dancing with the Stars a little more "broken and confused" than people may have realized.

"Everyday has brought its challenges with my past, my fears, and the uncomfortableness of opening myself up again to be judged on something VERY scary like learning a new skill to perform each week," she shared. "Last night was really defeating for me and a lot of suppressed emotions started to surface from this amazing, but grueling experience."

Brown said she wants to be authentic and enjoy herself on the show but has felt a disconnect thus far.

"I want to be me. I want to be real," the star said. "But I know that's been lacking in what has been seen on DWTS. It's true there is a disconnect."

"I am giving this my all. It's my focus and passion right now. But each week I fall flat. I've gotten to the point of being so anxious before I perform that I can't completely enjoy it like I wish and I know I could," she added.

Brown said she has "a lot" more to give and is working to overcome her slump. She thanked fans for their continued support.

"I'm blown away by the support I see and feel from all of you who love me through it all. So thank you -- here's to another opportunity to grow. See y'all next Monday!" the star concluded.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba had asked Brown to show more heart during her routines.

"You are disconnected from the movements. I need you to give your heart," Inaba said. "We want to see layers that nobody has seen before and I know it's hard to do but, I swear, if you open up and let it go raw out here, we will be here for you."

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown was eliminated during Monday's episode.