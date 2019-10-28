Sarah Hyland attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night in February. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Hyland attends the CMT Music Awards in June. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Hyland (R) and Wells Adams partied with family and friends ahead of their wedding. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating their upcoming wedding.

The 28-year-old actress and 35-year-old television personality spent time with with family and friends Saturday at their engagement party.

Hyland shared photos from the occasion on Instagram. Hyland wore a strapless ivory dress with a sweetheart neckline, while Adams sported a white shirt and khaki pants.

"Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now... just engaged... so Thank you @casamigos for keepin our dream alive with tequila," Hyland joked in the caption.

Adams posted a picture of himself making a face at Hyland.

"I mean, who wouldn't want to marry me?" he wrote.

Hyland also re-posted several of her guests' photos and videos on Instagram Stories, including posts from fashion stylist and television personality Brad Goreski and friend Beth Mathews.

"Happy engagement @sarahhyland @wellsadams," Goreski wrote.

"The best. Congrats @wellsadams and @sarahhyland! Thank you for the tacos," Mathews added.

Hyland and Adams got engaged in July after more than a year of dating. Hyland said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September that she told Adams which engagement ring to buy.

Hyland plays Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, which premiered an 11th and final season on ABC in September. Adams appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and later starred on Bachelor in Paradise.