'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' renewed for Season 2

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Disney+ has renewed High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for a second season.

Production on Season 2 is scheduled to begin early next year in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Starring is Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders, the show is to kick off its first season next month.

The first episode is to air on ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform on Nov. 8, then will stream on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Subsequent episodes will stream exclusively on Disney+ on Friday nights, starting with the second episode on Nov. 15.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to Disney+. Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations. We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy," Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing for Disney+," said in a statement on Friday.

The show follows members of the drama club at East High School, the setting for the iconic High School Musical movies, as they stage the first production of High School Musical: The Musical.