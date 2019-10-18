Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Paul Rudd said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he had a difficult time filming the opening scene of his new Netflix series, Living With Yourself.

The show, which arrived on Netflix Friday, features Rudd as Miles, a man who is cloned. The new and improved Miles takes over his life while the original Miles is supposed to be dead and buried. The opening scene involves Rudd emerging from a shallow grave wearing a diaper with a plastic bag over his head.

"It was horrible," Rudd told Kimmel on Thursday about acting out the moment after he referred to the scene as "disturbing."

"I read this in the script and thought oh, what a striking opening," the actor continued. "I stupidly didn't think about what it would be like to film it."

Rudd was tasked with being buried inside an open grave with a tube that helped him breathe.

"The natural instinct in all of us knows that that's bad," Rudd said. "It was awful."

Rudd also mentioned that he has finished production on Jason Reitman's new Ghostbusters film that follows the original Ghostbusters movies from the 1980s.

Reitman is the son of director Ivan Reitman who helmed 1984's Ghostbusters and 1989's Ghostbusters II. His father is producing the project.

"Now it's kind of like the family business," Rudd said. "I think fans of the original will like the film."