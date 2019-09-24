Lamar Odom says appearing on "Dancing With the Stars" and sharing his story is "like a therapy session." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Lamar Odom says performing on Dancing With the Stars Season 28 and openly discussing his health issues is therapeutic for him.

"Every time I explain my story, it's like a therapy session for me," Odom told Entertainment Tonight after Monday's episode of the dance competition series.

"So it's very therapeutic. Even getting out here [on the dance floor] is therapeutic for me," he continued.

Odom, on Monday, danced the Salsa to song "Con Calma" by Daddy Yankee featuring Snow with his dance partner Peta Murgatroyd. The former NBA star received a score of 12 out of 30 and was able to stay on the show.

Mary Wilson on Monday was the first celebrity eliminated from Season 28.

Odom, who received 11 out of 30 last week, said that he forgets dance steps due to suffering from short term memory loss following his lengthy hospital stay in 2015.

Odom was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada in October 2015, was placed in coma, and suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks.

"I gotta give all the thanks to the fans," Odom continued about how he made it through Monday's episode. "Hopefully I do great next week so I can stay on."

Odom released in May a memoir titled Darkness to Light which covered his health issues and drug abuse. The athlete said in May that he once threatened to kill his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian while high on drugs.