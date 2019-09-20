Reality star Kylie Jenner attends the premiere of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" on August 27 in Santa Monica, California. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The cast of "Veep" attends the SAG Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be a presenter at Sunday's Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The casts of the comedy Veep and the docu-series Keeping Up with the Kardashians have been announced as presenters for Sunday's Emmy Awards gala in Los Angeles.

Confirmed to help hand out awards are Veep cast-mates Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Gary Cole, Kevin Dunn, Clea DuVall, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Sarah Sutherland and Matt Walsh.

Reality stars Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner will also take the stage at the event honoring excellence in television.

Other presenters include Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, RuPaul, Lilly Singh, Ben Stiller and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The ceremony is set to air live on FOX from the Microsoft Theater.