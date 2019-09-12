Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon displayed random, private things from their phones during a round of Show Me Your Phone on The Tonight Show.

Kardashian and Fallon took turns displaying to the audience their last text messages from their spouse, last Google search, voice memos and voicemail greeting during the game Wednesday.

Kardashian's last text message with her husband Kanye West was shown, which featured the rapper sending a photo to his wife of the new ranch he purchased in Wyoming.

"The first ranch in our family, 50 years from now this will mean so much to us," West's text message read next to an image of a sign that reads West Lake.

Fallon presented his voicemail greeting which consisted of Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame rapping about leaving a message for the late night host.

The game ended with Kardashian and Fallon choosing deleted photos from each other's phone to present. Fallon picked out a photo of Kardashian trying on her Tonight Show outfit with no makeup on while Kardashian chose a funny selfie of Fallon.

Kardashian later further discussed what is happening with the ranch in Wyoming and if she plans on moving to the state.

"His dream and his vision is to move there," she said about West. "I envision summers, I envision some weekends, but yeah, we love it."

"And even my sisters, everyone, we've had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away," Kardashian said.