Kris Jenner plays 'The Price Is Right' on 'Late Late Show'

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Kris Jenner played classic The Price Is Right game Hi Lo while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Jenner was tasked on Tuesday with picking the three most expensive items out of a group of six. The items included cake mix, a pack of garbage bags, a box of Lucky Charms, a can of deodorant, a bag of cat food and a can of yams.

Corden brought out the actual Hi Lo game set from The Price Is Right which he said is filmed downstairs. Corden also donned glasses to look like Price Is Right host Drew Carey.

Jenner was able to correctly guess the exact price of the deodorant and went on to win the game. The reality star was playing to win a riding lawnmower that Jenner said she would give to her son-in-law Kanye West.

Jenner was then joined by James Van Der Beek on The Late Late Show to discuss having large families.

The pair were asked by Corden to name their children's birth dates in order with both parents succeeding.