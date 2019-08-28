Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The producers of CSI and Penny Dreadful are working on a show called Murder House Flip for the new mobile-viewing platform, Quibi.

The docu-series will feature the renovation of homes where gruesome crimes have taken place.

"Homeowners turn to the colorful cast of forensic specialists, spiritual healers and high-end renovation experts to uncover the true crimes, shocking secrets and scandalous history of their homes. Then, cleansing renovations remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous," a press release said.

"We are excited to partner with Quibi to deliver a spin on a home makeover show in unique short form content," executive producer Josh Berman said in a statement. "Murder House Flip combines home renovations with the intriguing elements of a true crime series. Bringing healing and solace to families living in the aftermath of tragic events by transforming dark places into healthy spaces."

Berman was a longtime producer on CSI and his Murder House Flip collaborator Chris King worked on Penny Dreadful.