Conan O'Brien tapes show in Greenland

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The prime-time TV special Conan Without Borders: Greenland is set to air Tuesday on TBS.

Comedian Conan O'Brien taped the show after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in possibly buying the Danish territory.

Trump canceled a planned visit when Denmark's Prime Minister said Greenland was not for sale.

"What if I handled the negotiation? I have as much, if not more negotiating experience than Trump" said Conan last week on his show. "And if we don't move quickly, some other country is going to swoop in and over-pay for it."