Aug. 15 (UPI) -- New mom Danielle Fishel has introduced her baby boy to Ben Savage.

The 38-year-old actress reunited with Savage, her former Boy Meets World co-star, Wednesday after welcoming son Adler Lawrence with her husband, Jensen Karp.

Fishel shared a photo on Instagram of Savage holding baby Adler. She obscured her son's face with a robot emoji.

"The original Boy came to meet our boy," Fishel captioned the post.

Fishel gave birth to Adler in June. Her baby boy was born a month early and was treated in the neo-natal intensive care unit.

"This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp's lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways," Fishel wrote on Instagram after her son's birth.

Fishel and Savage played Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, which had a seven-season run on ABC from 1993 to 2000. The pair reprised the roles in the sequel spinoff Girl Meets World, which ended a three-season run on Disney Channel in 2017.

Girl Meets World creator Michael Jacobs shared his scrapped plans for Season 4 in May 2017 after the series was canceled.

"Season 4 would've shown that what drew Farkle, Lucas and Zay to Riley and Maya was the deep friendship and respect they had for each other," the producer tweeted.

Fishel recently had a guest voice role in the Disney Channel series Star vs. the Forces of Evil. Savage most recently appeared in the ABC series Speechless.