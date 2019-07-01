'Boy Meets World' alum Danielle Fishel gives birth to baby boy

Danielle Fishel is now the parent to a baby boy, along with her husband Jensen Karp. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel has given birth to her first child, a baby boy named Adler Lawrence alongside her husband Jensen Karp.

Fishel announced on Instagram Monday, that she gave birth to Adler a month early on June 24.

"Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier - and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget," Fishel said alongside a photo of Adler's crib and one of Adler at the hospital.

"We still don't have Adler home with us because the deeply good doctors and nurses in the NICU are working diligently to find out why the fluid is there and determine the best way to get it out. This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp's lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways," she continued.

"Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows," Fishel said.

Fishel, 38, and Karp, 39, announced in January that they were expecting their first child together. The couple, who first met in high school, tied the knot in November.

Fishel famously portrayed Topanga on Boy Meets World and reprised the role on Disney Channel's spinoff Girl Meets World which lasted for three seasons.