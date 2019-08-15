Plain White T's guitarist Tim Lopez welcomes second child

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Plain White T's guitarist Tim Lopez is a dad of two.

The 38-year-old musician and his wife, Jenna Lopez, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Wednesday.

Jenna Lopez announced the news in a post on Instagram Stories.

"She is here and we couldn't be more in love. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers," she wrote, adding her daughter's birth date.

The new baby was born a day after their seven-year anniversary as a couple. Jenna Lopez marked the anniversary Monday sharing a baby bump photo on Instagram.

"Thirty. Nine. Weeks. No one, not even the doctor, thought you would still be hanging in there at 39 weeks. I hope you spend your whole life proving people wrong, baby girl," she wrote. "Also, today is your daddy and my 7th dating anniversary! So today would be a cool day to come."

The couple also have a 2-year-old daughter, Eloise Charbelle. Tim Lopez posted a video of a pregnant Jenna Lopez dancing with Eloise in July.

Lopez and Jenna Lopez had announced in February they were expecting again.

"It is with absolute joy that we share the news......Eloise is going to be a big sister!!! #LopezLadies," Lopez wrote on Instagram.

The Plain White T's consists of Lopez, Tom Higgenson, Dave Trio, Mike Retondo and De'Mar Hamilton. The band is known for the singles "Hey There Delilah," "1, 2, 3, 4" and "Rhythm of Love," and last released the album Parallel Universe in August 2018.