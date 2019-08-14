'13 Reasons Why': Bryce's death rocks Liberty High in Season 3 photos

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The students at Liberty High must deal with a classmate being murdered in new on-set photos from 13 Reasons Why Season 3.

The photos, released by Netflix on Twitter Tuesday, feature a funeral scene for football star Bryce (Justin Prentice) along with Justin (Brandon Flynn) being questioned by police inside of an interrogation room.

Clay (Dylan Minnette) is also featured looking worried alongside photos of Zach (Ross Butler) and Monty (Timothy Granaderos).

13 Reasons Why Season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix on Aug. 23.

The streaming service recently released a trailer for the new season that features Clay and his classmates attending Bryce's funeral. As Bryce's mother asks for answers, Clay appears ready to say something.

Netflix, in July, edited a graphic suicide scene featuring Hannah (Katherine Langford) from Season 1 of the series, citing advice from medical experts.