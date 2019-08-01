Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A new murder has rocked the students at Liberty High in the first trailer for Season 3 of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

The clip, released on Thursday, announces that football star Bryce (Justin Prentice) has died, leading to a murder mystery that will dominate the third season.

Clay (Dylan Minnette) is featured attending Bryce's funeral alongside his other classmates. As Bryce's mother asks for answers, Clay appears ready to say something.

The trailer also announced that Season 3 will be arriving on Netflix on Aug. 23.

Netflix, in July, edited a graphic suicide scene featuring Hannah (Katherine Langford) from Season 1 of the series, citing advice from medical experts.

A study, published in April inside the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, linked 13 Reasons Why to a spike in youth suicides in recent years. The show's debut in March 2017, the study said, coincided with a nearly 29 percent increase in suicide rates among young people between the ages of 10 and 17.