WWE Raw: Sasha Banks returns, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles battle

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Sasha Banks returned to WWE on Raw after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania in April.

Banks made a surprise entrance on Monday as Natalya was paying tribute to her late father, Hall of Famer Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

Banks at first appeared to comfort Natalya about her dad until she suddenly and viciously attacked the grieving superstar. Banks came to the ring wearing a pink wig which she ripped off to display a new, blue hairstyle.

The Boss took Natalya outside the ring where she continued to attack her injured elbow using the steel steps. Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch then arrived onto the scene to help Natalya despite having just faced her on Sunday at SummerSlam.

Banks weathered Lynch's attack and violently punished The Man by using a chair. Banks hit Lynch repeatedly with the chair before she walked off with a smile on her face.

Also on Raw, newly crowned Universal Champion Seth Rollins thanked fans for helping him defeat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Rollins said that the energy from the crowd helped him slay The Beast when all hope was lost.

Rollins was then approached by United States Champion AJ Styles alongside his O.C. partners, Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Styles challenged Rollins to a champion vs. champion match which Rollins accepted despite still being hurt from his battle with Lesnar.

Styles, in the main event, appeared to have things under control as he leaped into the air to deliver the Phenomenal Forearm. Rollins dodged the attack and went to the top rope which Gallows threw him down from while the referee was distracted by Anderson.

Gallows and Anderson, after they had been thrown out by the referee, ended the match in a disqualification after they entered the ring to attack Rollins. The O.C. then started a three-on-one assault on Rollins until Styles' rival Ricochet came to help out.

Braun Strowman would also enter the fight after Ricochet was dealt with, clearing the ring and taking out Styles with a Running Powerslam. Strowman would hand Rollins his Universal Championship after starring at it and shook Rollins' hand.

Other moments from Raw included Samoa Joe defeating Sami Zayn; The Miz defeating Dolph Ziggler; Ricochet defeating Elias; Andrade defeating Rey Mysterio; Drew McIntyre defeating Cedric Alexander; Robert Roode defeating No Way Jose; Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross successfully defending their titles against The Kabuki Warriors and Elias becoming the new 24/7 Champion.

The 24/7 Championship changed hands multiple times on Raw, first going to the Revival before R-Truth won it back from them. Elias, backstage, defeated R-Truth for the championship after the musician nailed R-Truth with his guitar.