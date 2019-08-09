Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the latest commercial for upcoming wrestling video game, WWE 2K20.

Lynch is joined by WWE legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan in the clip released on Thursday, as the grapplers gather to film the ad at a mansion.

The commercial features a number of wrestlers having a fancy boys-only party until Lynch arrives by crashing through a glass ceiling. Lynch then confronts Hogan and places a cookie inside his drink.

Current WWE stars and personalities such as Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman, Sheamus and Velveteen Dream also star.

"Very few I'm sure get away with being able to do that with Hulk," Lynch says in the video about filming the scene. "I'm the man now Hulkster and I do a better leg drop."

Lynch is featured on the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside Reigns. The game will release Oct. 22 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Lynch will compete at SummerSlam on Sunday to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Natalya.