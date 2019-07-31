July 31 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston took on United States Champion AJ Styles on Smackdown in a Champion vs. Champion match.

Kingston and Styles' bout was the main event on Tuesday, a contest between two of WWE's most agile and high-flying grapplers.

At ringside was Kingston's New Day partners Xavier Woods and Big E who are the Smackdown Tag Team Champions alongside Styles' O.C. partners Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson who are the Raw Tag Team Champions.

The O.C. would eventually get involved in the championship match, dragging Styles out the ring before Kingston could pin him for a three count. Gallows and Anderson would also take out The New Day before Kingston jumped over the top rope to attack the entire O.C. crew.

Styles attempted to win the match with a Phenomenal Forearm which Kingston countered in mid-air with an impressive Trouble in Paradise for the three count. Kingston will be defending his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam on Aug. 11.

Roman Reigns, after the match, was set to make an announcement backstage concerning his SummerSlam opponent.

As Reigns was filmed walking backstage, a pile of scaffold and metal suddenly fell down upon him with The Big Dog narrowly avoiding a serious injury. Reigns walked off getting knocked down and declined to be checked out by medical personnel.

Also on Smackdown, Charlotte Flair challenged Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to a match at SummerSlam during a special episode of Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler's King's Court.

Stratus was interrupted by Flair after stating that she is always itching to compete in WWE again but that being a mother comes first.

Stratus, after hearing Flair poke fun at motherhood, and gloat about how she helped usher in a new era of female wrestling, accepted the challenge.

"There would be no trail for you to blaze if it wasn't for me," Stratus said.

Other moments from Smackdown included Kevin Owens defeating Drew McIntyre; Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeating Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley and Ember Moon; Dolph Ziggler defeating Finn Balor after a distraction by Bray Wyatt; and Ali defeating Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match.