Dorinda Medley says Luann de Lesseps friendship is 'different' after feud

July 26 (UPI) -- Dorinda Medley says her friendship with Luann de Lesseps has changed since their feud.

The 54-year-old television personality gave an update on her relationship with de Lesseps, her Real Housewives of New York co-star, during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Medley and de Lesseps clashed in Season 11 over de Lesseps' cabaret show and their respective drinking habits. Their tensions came to a head during the season reunion, which wrapped up Thursday.

"We've seen each other three or four times," Medley told WWHL host Andy Cohen. "It's different, which kind of bums me out. It brings a little sadness to me."

"I think she thinks maybe I'm not making as big effort, but I needed to give it a minute," she added of their friendship."

Medley also addressed co-star Ramona Singer's comment that de Lesseps is still drinking secretly.

"I think that it's difficult enough going through this journey," the star said. "You've got to be very careful when you pass judgment on people 'cause God knows we've all been through our situations."

"I don't even want to go down the question of is she an alcoholic, isn't she an alcoholic," she added. "I think what we all have to do with Luann is give her her space, allow her to get through this and support her in the good times and bad times."

De Lesseps said on WWHL earlier this month that she and Medley had ended their feud.

"It was really upsetting for both of us," she said of their tensions. "I know that she loves me and I love her. We have a very old friendship and we love each other. We just had to get through it, and it took a while but we're good now and that's all that matters."