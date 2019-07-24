Kyle Richards: Kathy Hilton would be 'really funny' on 'Real Housewives'

July 24 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards thinks her sister Kathy Hilton would be "really funny" on the show.

The 50-year-old television personality discussed the possibility of Hilton joining the Bravo series during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"There's been a lot of talk about my sister Kathy being on the show," Richards acknowledged before host Andy Cohen chimed in.

"Yeah, I had dinner at a table next to her at Mr. Chow," Cohen said. "My friend Bruce took a picture of it, posted it and said 'sign the contract,' and then it was on the Daily Mail."

Richards said fans have long wanted Hilton to become a housewife.

"I've been asked about my sister Kathy being on the show for many, many years. I know the audience thinks it would be a lot of fun," the star said.

"I think she'd be really funny," she added. "I don't know if she would do it and it's actually just a rumor, so we'll just have to fantasize about it until then."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is down one cast member following Lisa Vanderpump's departure in June. Vanderpump said the same month she skipped the Season 9 reunion because her co-stars were being bullies.

"I was done, it was just too vicious this time, I wasn't in the same place emotionally. #BULLIES," she wrote on Twitter. "There was no chance of reuniting."

Vanderpump clashed with her cast mates in Season 9 over #PuppyGate, a scandal where her co-stars accused her of leaking stories about Dorit Kemsley after a dog Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump's organization ended up at a shelter. Richards said on WWHL she's open to mending her relationship with Vanderpump.

"I always have room to fix things with someone I have cared about so much," she said. "For me, it would be probably a lunch, a conversation, and that would be the first step."