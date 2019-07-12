July 12 (UPI) -- Luann de Lesseps is voicing her love for Dorinda Medley in the wake of their bitter feud.

The 54-year-old television personality gave an update on her friendship with Medley, her Real Housewives of New York co-star, during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following Part 1 of the RHONY Season 11 reunion.

"It was really very upsetting for both of us," de Lesseps said of their fight. "I know that she loves me and I love her. We have a very old friendship and we love each other. We just had to get through it, and it took a while but we're good now and that's all that matters."

De Lesseps and Medley made up during Thursday's reunion episode after revisiting points of their conflict, including de Lesseps not inviting Medley's boyfriend, John Mahdessian, to her cabaret show.

"I can do no right in your mind, Luann," Medley told her co-star. "You decided at some point that I can never do right by you. After I stood by you like a soldier through these reunions."

"You treated me like an animal and you broke my heart. You broke my heart!" she said.

De Lesseps also shared her "rose and thorn," or high and low points, of Season 11 during her visit to WWHL. She said her rose was making up with Medley, while her thorn was the Miami trip where Bethenny Frankel blew up at her.

"The thorn for me was that Miami trip. That was really hard for me," she said. "I'm looking forward to other trips."

The Real Housewives of New York also stars Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer. Part 2 of the Season 11 reunion airs Thursday, July 18.