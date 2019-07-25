'A Little Late with Lilly Singh' to premiere on September 16

Lilly Singh arrives for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lilly Singh's late night show on NBC will be premiering in September. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- YouTube star Lilly Singh's late night program on NBC, titled A Little Late, is set to premiere on Sept. 16.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh will follow NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers at 1:35 a.m. ET.

Singh will conduct in-studio interviews and star in pre-taped comedy segments on the show.

"I'm literally counting down the days until the premiere. It's 53," she said in a statement on Thursday. "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with this all-star team of writers as we work to bring a new, authentic perspective to late night."

Singh is replacing Carson Daly's Last Call, which ended its run on NBC after 17 years.

Singh is best known for her popular YouTube channel where she goes by the handle IISuperwomanII.