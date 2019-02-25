Lilly Singh attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Power Rangers" on March 22, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lilly Singh thanked fans for their support after coming out as bisexual on Twitter and Instagram. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- YouTube star Lilly Singh is going public about her sexuality.

The 30-year-old Internet personality, known as aka IISuperwomanII, came out as bisexual in an Instagram post Sunday.

Singh shared a selfie and labeled herself as "female," "coloured" and "bisexual" in the caption. She told fans she considers her sexuality one of her "superpowers."

"Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I'm fully embracing them as my superpowers," the star wrote. "No matter how many 'boxes' you check, I encourage you to do the same."

Singh thanked fans in a followup tweet after her followers voiced their love and support online.

"Thank you so much for the love and positivity. Words can't describe how much it means. I appreciate you all. Group hug," she wrote, adding several heart emojis.

Singh returned to YouTube in December after announcing the month previous she would be taking a hiatus from the site to focus on her mental health.

"I am mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted," the star told fans in November.

"I always preach that you should be happy, you should take care of yourself," she said. "I'm not my optimal happiness right now. I could be mentally healthier."

In addition to YouTube, Singh is an author who published her first book, How to be a Bawse, in March 2017. She is also an actress who appeared in the movie Bad Moms.