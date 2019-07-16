WWE Raw: Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns compete in Battle Royal

July 16 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and eight other superstars competed in a Battle Royal on Raw to determine who would face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman came up with the main event on Monday after The Beast cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins during Extreme Rules on Sunday to become the new Universal Champion.

Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, Big E of The New Day, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Sami Zayn and Cesaro also competed in the Battle Royal which tasked superstars with throwing each other over the top rope. The last one remaining would become the No. 1 contender.

Orton was able to dominate the bout early on, delivering multiple RKO's to anyone who crossed his path. The Viper was eventually tossed out but through the middle rope, keeping him still in the match.

Reigns, Rollins and Strowman became the final three inside the ring. Strowman gained an advantage when Reigns accidentally delivered a Spear to Rollins that was meant for the Monster Among Men.

As Reigns and Strowman struggled to throw each other out, Rollins recovered to eliminate both men. The BeastSlayer, thinking he had won, was then ambushed by Orton who had sneaked back into the ring.

Rollins still found a way to win, nailing Orton with a Curb Stomp before he threw him out of the ring. Rollins got into a mini war or words with Heyman afterwards which caused Lesnar to stalk the ring with a steel chair as Raw went off the air.

Bray Wyatt, was also featured on Raw after weeks of WWE broadcasting his bizarre children's program, Firefly Funhouse.

Wyatt made his in-ring return after Finn Balor had delivered a post-match Coup de Grace to Samoa Joe after the Samoan Submission Machine had beaten him. As Balor celebrated in the ring, his music became distorted and the lights went off in the arena.

Wyatt then appeared in the middle of the ring holding Balor before he took out the high-flyer with a Sister Abigail. Wyatt was wearing his demented, clown-like mask during the moment which ended with Wyatt's laughter being heard around the arena.

Other moments from Raw included Ricochet and The Usos defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival and Robert Roode, The Viking Raiders defeating Vinny Gruner and Jackson James, Cedric Alexander defeating Drew McIntyre, Zack Ryder defeating Mike Kanellis, The Club featuring United States champion AJ Styles defeating The Lucha House Party, Natalya defeating Naomi, Carmella and Alexa Bliss to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam; The Miz brawling with Dolph Ziggler on Miz TV, and R-Truth winning back the 24/7 Championship from Drake Maverick.

Truth was able to surprise Maverick inside a hotel room as Maverick was waiting to finally consummate his marriage to his wife Renee Michelle. Maverick, who had stripped down to nothing but his championship belt, was surprised to find a referee had delivered room service to his room. Truth then came out of the room service cart to pin Maverick and re-capture the 24/7 Championship.