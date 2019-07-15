WWE Extreme Rules: Brock Lesnar cashes in on Seth Rollins

July 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at Extreme Rules, choosing to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in an impromptu match.

Lesnar arrived with his advocate Paul Heyman beside him after Rollins had successfully defended the Universal Championship with his girlfriend, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, in a Winner-Takes-All Extreme Rules match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Rollins and Lynch worked well together, both using kendo sticks against their opponents at one point. Rollins won the match after he grew angry from Corbin attacking Lynch with an End of Days.

Rollins went wild using a kendo stick followed by a steel chair and put Corbin down with three Curb Stomps. Lesnar, as Rollins laid alone inside the ring, then decided to make his entrance.

Lesnar made short work of the battered Rollins, briefly taking him to Suplex City before Heyman officially cashed in the Money in the Bank contract. The Beast nailed Rollins with an F-5 to earn the three count and once again become Universal Champion.

Also at Extreme Rules, Roman Reigns teamed up with The Undertaker to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred Match.

McMahon pulled out all the stops to try and stop The Deadman, even using his friend Elias to get involved by smashing his guitar against The Undertaker's back. McMahon also had McIntyre and Elias help him elbow drop onto The Undertaker through the announcer's table.

Reigns was still unable to help his partner after being taken out by McIntyre's Claymore. McMahon attempted to end things by hitting The Undertaker with a Coast-to-Coast, using a garbage can in the process to inflict extra damage.

The Undertaker immediately sat upright, however, and got up to Chokeslam McMahon and Elias. Reigns, as McIntyre got ready to deliver a Claymore to The Undertaker, took out his rival with a sudden Spear. The Undertaker then ended things with a Tombstone Piledriver to McMahon for the three count.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at Extreme Rules defended his title against Samoa Joe in a hard-hitting match.

Joe dominated the majority of the bout, punishing Kingston by attempting to break his fingers using steel steps. The Samoan Submission Machine was also able to briefly lock in his Coquina Clutch choke hold but, he was still unable to keep Kingston down.

Kingston picked up the surprise victory when he was able to suddenly connect with the Trouble in Paradise for the three count. Kingston's New Day partners Xavier Woods and Big E had defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan and Henry Machinery earlier in the night to become the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

Other moments from Extreme Rules included Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Finn Balor to become the new Intercontinental Champion, Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak successfully defending his title against Tony Nese, Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival successfully defending their titles against The Usos, Aleister Black defeating Cesaro, Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley successfully defending her title against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Braun Strowman defeating Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing Match, AJ Styles defeating Ricochet to become the new United States Champion, and Kevin Owens defeating Dolph Ziggler.