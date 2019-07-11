July 11 (UPI) -- Professional wrestling star Roman Reigns won the first-ever ESPY for Best WWE Moment for his return to Raw after a battle with leukemia.

Reigns was presented with the ESPY award on Wednesday on the red carpet alongside WWE's Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and authority figures Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Ronda Rousey winning her first WWE title at SummerSlam, Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 and Lynch winning both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35 were also nominated.

"Coming back meant more than just returning to the ring. It meant I was healthy enough to show my gratitude to those who sent their prayers, who continually thought about me, and that I was ready to raise awareness. Thank you for all those who voted, it is an honor," Reigns said on Twitter about the award.

Reigns returned to WWE in February and said that his leukemia is in remission after having to take a leave of absence in October. He has continued to compete inside the ring ever since.

Reigns will next be seen teaming up with The Undertaker to take on his rivals Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday.