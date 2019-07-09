July 9 (UPI) -- WWE's power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch teamed up once again on Raw to take on Andrade and his business manager, Zelina Vega.

Rollins, the Universal Champion, and Lynch, the Raw Women's Champion, gained an early advantage in the Mixed Tag Team Elimination Match when The Man made Vega tap out to the Dis-arm-her submission hold.

Lynch's rival Lacey Evans then made her presence known by taunting Lynch from the audience where she was viewing the match. Lynch quickly jumped the guard rail and started brawling with Evans until Rollins broke things up.

The match ended after Lynch saved Rollins from an attack by Vega which helped The Beastslayer then defeat Andrade after delivering the Curb Stomp.

Rollins, as he celebrated the victory with his girlfriend at the top of the entrance ramp, was then suddenly ambushed from behind by Baron Corbin. Lynch started to attack Corbin until she was knocked out by Evans who had delivered her Women's Right punch.

Rollins and Lynch will be taking on Corbin and Evans at Extreme Rules on Sunday in a Winner Takes All match. If Corbin and Evans are victorious, they will be walking away with the Universal and Raw Women's Championships.

Also on Raw, Roman Reigns was put into a Tag Team match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre who spent the night searching for someone to team up with The Big Dog.

McMahon and McIntyre, wanting to embarrass Reigns before their match against him and The Undertaker on Sunday, had decided that Reigns would be paired up with a janitor they had met at the arena.

The janitor, who was wearing a mask, proved to be more then McMahon and McIntyre could handle, however as he impressively took on the duo using a number of high-flying maneuvers after Reigns was taken out.

McIntyre then ended things by drilling the janitor with a Claymore for the three count. Reigns would return to send McIntyre and McMahon out of the ring and to reveal that the masked janitor was none other then former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander.

Other moments from Raw included The Miz and The Usos defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival and Elias, Bobby Lashley defeating a returning Rey Mysterio, Cesaro defeating No Way Jose, The Viking Raiders defeating Colin Justin and Devin Justin, United States Champion Ricochet defeating The Club members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before being attacked by AJ Styles, Drake Maverick surviving the night as 24/7 Champion, and Nikki Cross defeating Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley in a Beat the Clock Challenge in order to make Bayley's Extreme Rules bout against Alexa Bliss a Handicap Match.

Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman was also featured on Raw and promised that his client would cash in his Money in the Bank contract on either Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at Extreme Rules.