July 2 (UPI) -- Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley's Fall Count Anywhere match on Raw ended with an explosion that sent both competitors to the hospital.

Strowman and Lashley, whose hard-hitting confrontation kicked Raw off on Monday, had their match ended when Strowman tackled Lashley through an LED board located near the entrance way to the ring.

Both men went crashing through the LED board, causing an explosion followed by a shower of sparks that momentarily caused a power outage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

WWE officials and EMTs quickly arrived onto the scene, placing a visibly hurt Strowman and Lashley onto stretchers and into ambulances.

WWE later said on Twitter Tuesday that Strowman has been admitted to a local medical facility with a possible separated pelvis. Lashley has been released from immediate care.

BREAKING NEWS FROM DALLAS, TX: @BraunStrowman has reportedly been admitted to a local medical facility with a possible separated pelvis. @fightbobby has reportedly been released from immediate care. #Raw pic.twitter.com/8cQSugfqyb— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019

Also on Raw, The Undertaker returned to confront Shane McMahon and his partner Drew McIntyre. The Deadman will be teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on McMahon and McIntyre at Extreme Rules on July 14.

McIntyre said that he wasn't afraid of The Undertaker despite his legendary status, and challenged The Phenom to come to the ring and meet with him. The Undertaker took up McIntyre on his offer, arriving to the ring in dramatic fashion as McIntyre and McMahon ran to a safer location.

"I am and have been the reaper of wayward souls for a long time. And I'm here to collect your souls," The Undertaker said.

Drake Maverick, who had promised his wife that he was through chasing R-Truth and his 24/7 Championship, was able to reclaim the title before heading off on his honeymoon.

Maverick, who ran into Truth backstage, used his suitcase to hit Truth from behind and pin him to become the new 24/7 Champion. Maverick then quickly ran off to go on his honeymoon as Truth looked on in shock.

Other moments from Raw included Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders defeating WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and his group The New Day, Lacey Evans defeating Natalya, The Miz defeating Elias in a 2-out-3 Falls match, Nikki Cross defeating Carmella after Carmella had quickly defeated Alexa Bliss, AJ Styles reforming The Club with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after he lost to United States Champion Ricochet, and Universal Champion Seth Rollins and his girlfriend Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating Mike and Maria Kanellis.

Rollins and Lynch's match against the Kanellis' ended after Maria got out of battling Lynch by stating that she was pregnant. Maria, who yelled at Mike for not being man enough to be the father, looked on as Lynch made her husband tap out to the Dis-arm-her.