WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe come face-to-face

July 3 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston had a tense confrontation with the No. 1 contender for his title, Samoa Joe, on Smackdown.

Joe, who has taken out Kingston using his Coquina Clutch submission hold in recent weeks, explained on Tuesday how he felt Kingston wouldn't be champion if it wasn't for The New Day and even insulted his family.

Kingston fired back by dissing Joe's recent string of sneak attacks and commented that The Samoan Shark would never have a WrestleMania moment with his family like he did.

Joe eventually offered Kingston a handshake, stating that everyone in the champ's life would be safe if he shook Joe's hand. Kingston instead responded with a middle finger before taking Joe out with a Trouble in Paradise.

Kingston defends his WWE Championship against Joe at Extreme Rules on July 14.

Also on Smackdown, Kevin Owens hosted a new episode of The Kevin Owens Show featuring Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre who will be facing off against Roman Reigns and The Undertaker at Extreme Rules.

Owens, much to McMahon and McIntyre's dismay, mentioned how they appeared to be afraid of The Undertaker on Raw when The Deadman confronted him. As McIntyre got into Owens' face, Dolph Ziggler suddenly appeared to ask McMahon for another championship match against Kingston.

McMahon, after seeing Owens argue with Ziggler that he deserves another title match, decided to make the pair into a tag team and put them into a match against Heavy Machinery. The winners would be added to the Smackdown Tag Team title match at Extreme Rules between defending champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan against New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods.

Owens and Ziggler battled Heavy Machinery in the main event with Bryan, Rowan and The New Day watching the bout from ringside. Bryan, Rowan and The New Day eventually started fighting each other with Rowan slamming Woods through the New Day's announce table that was filled with pancakes.

Owens and Ziggler had the match under control until Ziggler accidentally hit his new partner with a Super Kick after Heavy Machinery member Otis had dodged the attack. Otis then got his partner Tucker to perform The Compactor onto Owens for the three count.

Owens, afterwards, took Ziggler out with a Stunner.

Other moments from Smackdown included Bryan defeating Big E, Nikki Cross hosting her friend Alexa Bliss' Moment of Bliss show before losing to Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley, Andrade defeating Apollo Crews, and Ember Moon defeating Mandy Rose.