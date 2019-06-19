June 19 (UPI) -- Bachelor couple Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are expecting baby No. 3.

The Season 17 stars said in an interview with People published Wednesday they're surprised but excited to be having another child.

"It was a complete surprise," Giudici said. "It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we're excited."

Lowe and Giudici are already parents to two sons, 2-year-old Samuel Thomas and 13-month-old Isaiah Hendrix. Giudici said having three children so close in age will be a challenging but rewarding experience.

"Obviously it's going to be overwhelming and exhausting but they get to be best friends forever," she said. "We get to have these children who are going to be so close in age and get to grow up and have all these memories."

Giudici said Samuel, who turns three in July, is looking forward to having another younger sibling.

"He's very excited and kissing the baby good night and praying for the baby," she said. "He knows what's happening."

Giudici confirmed her pregnancy with a family photo Wednesday on Instagram.

"#PartyofFive," she captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor alums Jade Roper, Ali Fedotowsky and Lesley Murphy were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats!!!! So happy for you guys! You look amazing, too, by the way!" Roper wrote.

"Ahhhhh!!!!! This is the first time you're pregnant and I'm not! Ha! So happy for you guys!!!!!" Fedotowsky, who is mom to daughter Molly and son Riley, said.

"YESSSSSS MOMMA!!!! So happy for y'all!!!!" Murphy added.

Lowe and Giudici met and got engaged during The Bachelor Season 17. The couple married at a televised wedding in January 2014.