Chris Lane engaged to 'Bachelor' alumna Lauren Bushnell

June 18 (UPI) -- Chris Lane is engaged to former Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell.

The 34-year-old country singer told People he proposed to Bushnell at her family's home in Oregon Sunday on Father's Day.

"I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she'd appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents' backyard," Lane said.

Lane wrote and recorded the song "Big Big Plans" for the proposal. Bushnell said she "lost it" when she heard the lyrics to the song and realized Lane was about to pop the question.

"It was the happiest moment of my life!" she said.

Lane shared a video of his proposal featuring "Big Big Plans" on Tuesday. Bushnell gushed about the moment in a post on Instagram.

"I can't stop smiling," the star wrote. "I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn't be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it."

"Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole," she said. "Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever!"

Bushnell got engaged to Ben Higgins during The Bachelor Season 20 but split from Higgins in 2017.

Lane is known for the singles Fix, For Her and Take Back Home Girl. He last released the album Laps Around the Sun in July 2018.