Glenda Jackson to star in TV movie 'Elizabeth is Missing'

June 16 (UPI) -- Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning actress Glenda Jackson has signed on to star in the BBC's adaptation of Emma Healey's mystery novel, Elizabeth is Missing.

Aisling Walsh is to begin directing the TV movie in Scotland this summer. It is about a woman's struggle with dementia.

"Emma's novel and Andrea's screenplay paint the most striking portrait of a woman in the grip of a devastating condition. I am delighted to be making my return to television to play Maud, a character it's impossible not to be charmed and moved by," Jackson said.

No other casting has been announced yet.

The 83-year-old actress' screen credits include Women in Love, Elizabeth R, Sunday Bloody Sunday and A Touch of Class. She has also starred in the Broadway productions of King Lear and Three Tall Women.