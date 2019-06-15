Veronica and Logan reunite in new 'Veronica Mars' trailer

June 15 (UPI) -- Veronica and Logan -- the characters played by Kristen Bell and Jason Dohring -- appear to resume their on-off romance in the new trailer for Hulu's upcoming Veronica Mars revival.

Friday's 2-minute preview shows Veronica settling into life as a private investigator working with her father Keith (Enrico Colantoni,) whom she jokingly treats as an assistant.

In another scene, Veronica later sees Logan -- an officer in the U.S. Navy -- emerging from the ocean wearing a swimsuit as she is walking her dog on the beach.

"You're home," she says a moment later when they are inside and alone.

"I'm back for extended leave," he tells her.

They are later seen embracing and meeting people in a restaurant.

However, all is not well and, near the end of the clip, Logan looks annoyed, gets up from the couch where he was sitting with Veronica and walks out of the room.

Veronica Mars initially had a three-season run on UPN/The CW from 2004 to 2007 and was followed by a movie in 2014.

Returning for the fourth season are Percy Daggs III as Wallace Fennel, Francis Capra as Eli "Weevil" Navarro and Ryan Hansen as Dick Casablancas.

New cast members include Dawnn Lewis, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt, Clifton Collins, Jr. and J.K. Simmons.