Gaten Matarazzo from 'Stranger Things' to host 'Prank Encounters'

June 15 (UPI) -- Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo has signed on to host Prank Encounters, a new hidden-camera comedy.
"Each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job. It's business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares," a press release from the streaming service said.
The show is slated to debut later this year.
Stranger Things Season 3 is set to premiere on July 4.