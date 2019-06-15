Gaten Matarazzo from 'Stranger Things' to host 'Prank Encounters'

Actor Gaten Matarazzo attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Gaten Matarazzo throws out the first pitch when the Cincinnati Reds play the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York City on April 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Gaten Matarazzo has signed on to star in a new hidden-camera comedy for Netflix. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo has signed on to host Prank Encounters, a new hidden-camera comedy.

"Each episode of this terrifying and hilarious prank show takes two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job. It's business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares," a press release from the streaming service said.

The show is slated to debut later this year.

Stranger Things Season 3 is set to premiere on July 4.