Derek Hough, Ciara to host 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular'

Singer-songwriter Ciara performs on the "Good Morning America" show in New York City on May 31. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Television personality Derek Hough is to co-host the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular." File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- World of Dance judge Derek Hough and singer-songwriter Ciara are to host and perform at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, NBC said Thursday.

The New York-based show is scheduled to air on the network on July 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT. The broadcast will also feature performances by Luke Bryan, Khalid, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley.

"NBC is proud to once again partner with Macy's on what is always a spectacular Fourth of July celebration," Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of specials and late night programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

"We have a lineup of A-list performers and an incredible fireworks extravaganza that is the biggest in the country."