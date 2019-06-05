Alec Baldwin set for Comedy Central roast

Actor Alec Baldwin, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Saturday Night Live," appears backstage during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Alec Baldwin and Kathryn DeLorean arrive at the screening of "Framing John DeLorean" at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival on April 30 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Alec Baldwin will be the subject of the next Comedy Central roast. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Comedy Central announced Wednesday plans to roast 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live star Alec Baldwin in a TV special this summer.

"They say we're our own worst critic, but I can't find anything to criticize," an animated portrait of Baldwin said in a video tweeted by the network.

Baldwin, 61, is a two-time Emmy winner who lately has been seen lampooning U.S. President Donald Trump on SNL. He is also the current host of the game show Match Game.

The married father of five children appeared in the films Working Girl, Beetlejuice, The Hunt for the Red October, The Departed and the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Previous roast subjects have included Trump, Roseanne Barr, Rob Lowe, William Shatner, Justin Bieber and Pamela Anderson.

The network has not announced which comedians will be lining up to mock Baldwin on the broadcast.