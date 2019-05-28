May 28 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar teased on Raw that he was going to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and face either Universal Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Lesnar kicked things off with his advocate Paul Heyman on Monday by confronting both Rollins and Kingston who were eagerly awaiting Lesnar's decision.

Lesnar poked fun at the seriousness of the situation by wearing a hoodie and using the Money in the Bank briefcase as a boom box. The briefcase was outfitted with speakers that played Rollins' and Kingston's theme music. The Beast had what Heyman called a Brock Party and proceeded to to dance to each song.

Rollins grew tired of Lesnar's antics and decided to leave the ring which prompted Heyman to delay Lesnar's decision. Kingston was then suddenly attacked from behind by Dolph Ziggler until his New Day partner Xavier Woods arrived to save him.

Ziggler and Woods battled throughout the Sprint Center in Kansas City before Ziggler gained the advantage by using a steel chair. Kingston, before Ziggler could cause serious damage, chased away the Showoff by bringing his own chair. Kingston defends his WWE Championship against Ziggler at Super Showdown on June 7.

Lesnar would return with Heyman and a referee, stating that his decision would finally be made. Rollins arrived onto the scene and attempted to goad Lesnar into cashing in right then and there by calling him a coward.

Lesnar, as Heyman read the Money in the Bank contract, realized that he had a full year to choose which champion he wanted to face and decided against making any decision. He slapped Heyman with the contract for not explaining the finer details before the pair left, leaving Rollins frustrated.

Also on Raw, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, The Miz and Bobby Lashley battled each other in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine who would face Rollins for the Universal Championship at Super Showdown.

The bout came down to Corbin and The Miz after Strowman took himself out of the match due to wanting to fight Lashley outside the ring. Corbin took advantage of the situation and nailed The Miz with the End of Days for the three count, making him the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship.

Other moments from Raw included Shane McMahon defeating Roman Reigns' cousin Lance Anoa'i; Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch & Nikki Cross defeating Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics; Ricochet defeating Cesaro; 24/7 Champion R-Truth narrowly escaping defeat multiple times during a Memorial Day party; Sami Zayn berating fans as he answered their questions as a guest on the first episode of The Electric Chair; Rollins defeating Zayn; and Bray Wyatt presenting another bizarre episode of his children's television program, Firefly Funhouse.