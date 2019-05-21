WWE Raw: Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston team up

May 21 (UPI) -- Universal champion Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston joined forces on Raw as the threat of Brock Lesnar and his Money in the Bank briefcase loomed overhead.

Lesnar, who won the Money in the Bank briefcase in controversial fashion on Sunday, kicked things off on Monday alongside his advocate, Paul Heyman.

Heyman explained that Rollins and Kingston will now need to be on high alert when competing as Lesnar could cash in on them at anytime to start a championship match. Both world title holders would confront The Beast, daring him to use his briefcase right then and there.

Heyman would leave the pair with knowledge that they would teaming up later in the night. Rollins and Kingston would later find out that they would be taking on the team of Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

Rollins and Kingston's team up got off to a rough start in the main event as Corbin attacked Rollins from behind before the bout even started.

Kingston and Rollins would eventually recover during the no disqualification match with Kingston earning the victory after escaping from Corbin's End of Days and nailing the Trouble and Paradise for the three count.

Lashley would spear both champions before Lesnar's music suddenly hit as he arrived to the ring with his Money in the Bank briefcase in hand. Rollins and Kingston, both worn down for the match, stayed together as Lesnar threatened to cash in.

Lesnar was only teasing, however, with Heyman telling his client that next week on Raw they can announce which champion Lesnar wants to face by using the briefcase.

Also on Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley introduced a new title, the 24/7 Championship. The title has to be defended 24-hours a day, seven days a week with a match able to take place anytime or anywhere as long as a referee is present. Any member of WWE's brands including Raw, Smackdown, NXT and 205 Live can compete for the title.

Foley, who also stated that Raw's third hour would start to feature edgier content, then left the 24/7 Championship in the middle of the ring with the first person to grab it becoming its inaugural champion.

A number of wrestlers from the Raw roster then ran towards the ring and battled until Titus O'Neil became the first 24/7 Champion. O'Neil's reign lasted only seconds, however, until Robert Roode attacked him behind and pinned him to become the 24/7 Champion.

Roode was chased all around the arena by superstars until he came across R-Truth who offered to help him by hiding in the trunk of his car. Roode did so which allowed him to avoid the angry mob. Roode would discover that a referee was also in the car before Truth attacked him and became the latest 24/7 Champion.

Other moments from Raw included Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon agreeing to face each other at Super Showdown on June 7; Braun Strowman defeating Sami Zayn; The Lucha House Party attacking Lars Sullivan; Cesaro defeating Ricochet; The Revival defeating The Usos; Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeating Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics and Lacey Evans; and Drew McIntyre defeating The Miz with help from McMahon.