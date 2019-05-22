WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston assaulted by Dolph Ziggler

May 22 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston made a new enemy on Smackdown after he was suddenly taken out by a returning Dolph Ziggler.

Kingston started the night on a high note Tuesday as he welcomed back his New Day partner Big E. The Dreadlocked Dynamo was placed into a match with Sami Zayn but was not accompanied to the ring by The New Day after Big E was attacked by backstage with the grappler claiming that Kevin Owens had ambushed him.

Kingston won the match after connecting with a Trouble in Paradise, however, he was then greeted by Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman who had arrived with The Beast's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Heyman teased that Lesnar was going to cash in right then and there when suddenly Ziggler arrived out of nowhere and attacked Kingston from behind. Ziggler, who hasn't been seen in months, brutally assaulted the champion with a steel chair, causing medical personnel to place Kingston on a stretcher.

Ziggler would later explain his actions, claiming that he should be in Kingston's position as WWE Champion.

"After 11 long years of earning everything, he became an overnight success and it should be me," Ziggler said before announcing that he will be facing Kingston for the WWE Championship at Super Showdown on June 7.

Also on Smackdown, Roman Reigns battled Elias in the main event, a rematch from the Money in the Bank pay-per-view from Sunday. Elias was accompanied to the ring by Shane McMahon who will be facing Reigns at Super Showdown.

Elias held his own against The Big Dog, constantly gaining an advantage due to interference from McMahon. Elias at one point attempted to use his guitar against Reigns who was able to counter with a Spear for the three count.

McMahon quickly jumped into the ring to attack Reigns following the match to no avail. Drew McIntyre then arrived onto the scene, and took Reigns out with a well placed Claymore Kick.

Other moments from Smackdown include 24/7 Champion R-Truth able to avoid defeat by a number of superstars with help from his friend Carmella; Ali defeating Andrade; and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch & Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley teaming up to defeat Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans.