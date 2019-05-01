Jenelle Evans mourns dog Nugget's death: 'I'm speechless'

Jenelle Evans paid tribute to her French bulldog on Instagram after her husband, David Eason, reportedly shot and killed the pet. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Jenelle Evans is mourning the death of her dog Nugget.

The 27-year-old television personality paid tribute to the French bulldog in an Instagram post Wednesday after her husband, David Eason, reportedly shot and killed the pet.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a throwback photo of herself with Nugget and apologized to the pup in the caption.

"Nugget... I'm crying everyday. I love you so much and I'm so sorry. I'm speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons," the star wrote.

"Everyday I wake up you're not here, when I come home you're not here, when I go to bed... you're not here," she said. "You're gone forever and there's no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught."

Sources told E! News Eason killed Nugget after the dog "snapped at" the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. The Columbus County Sheriff's Department told Radar Online it was investigating the incident.

Eason seemed to address the incident in an Instagram post Wednesday. He shared a video of the dog appearing to snap at Ensley during a moment on the couch.

"I don't give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face... whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don't put up with that," the star wrote. "I'm all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or ding for and my family means that much to me."

"You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME," he said.

Evans and Eason married in September 2017. Evans is also parent to 9-year-old son Jace with Andrew Lewis and 4-year-old son Kaiser with Nathan Griffith.