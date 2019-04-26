April 26 (UPI) -- The Challenge alum Natalie Negrotti is introducing her "beautiful" and "loving" girlfriend to fans.

The 29-year-old television personality shared her love for Stephanie Cooler in an Instagram post Thursday after coming out as pansexual.

"I'm so excited to finally introduce you to my beautiful girlfriend @scooler23," she captioned a photo with Cooler. "I've tried keeping her out of the spotlight for a year and a half for the most part to protect her, respect her, and take things slow. BUT we are ready to share our love with the world."

Negrotti had nothing but praise for Cooler, the director of business development at the social media platform Hoo.be.

"Stephanie is one of the kindest humans I've ever met," the star gushed. "She is patient with me, understanding, kind, loving, caring, smart, beautiful, sweet, passionate, peaceful, goal oriented, PATIENT, patient and did I say patient? Lol she is everything I've ever wanted and dreamt of but didn't know existed."

"She puts me first a lot and prioritizes my happiness without compromising hers. She supports me through everything," she added. "This is truly what love is and I'm so lucky to have found it. I love u Stephi and I can't wait to spend my life with u."

Cooler also shared the news in a post on her own account.

"Once strangers now lovers. I can't wait to ride the waves with you. Happy to share my life with you and so excited to see all our accomplishments. You're my favorite," she wrote.

Negrotti is known for starring in Big Brother Season 18 and The Challenge: Vendettas, Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds. She went public about her sexuality during an episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning in July.

"I am pansexual and I'm okay with that now," she said.

Negrotti also confirmed the news on Twitter.

"I came out with my story to share my truth with those who are battling the same thing I did. Do not throw hate at anyone for their actions. I wanted to use my platform to educate people who are not informed. Let's spread love and education not hate," she wrote.