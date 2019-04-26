'90 Day Fiance' alum Ashley Martson files for divorce again

April 26 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Ashley Martson is headed for divorce.

E! News reported the 32-year-old television personality moved to end her marriage to Jay Smith this week for the second time.

Martson confirmed the news Thursday to Us Weekly. She told the magazine she was "devastated" about the split and said her marriage to Smith was "real."

Martson and Smith met at a club in Smith's native Jamaica and married in May 2018. Martson previously filed for divorce in January but withdrew the paperwork just over a week later.

Martson shared a cryptic message in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Behind every Strong women lies a broken little girl who had to learn to get back up, fix the broken pieces, and never depend on anyone #bossbabe #fixyourcrownqueen #womansupportingwomen," she wrote.

Martson also posted a photo with New York Giants running back Mike Cox on Thursday.

"I love New York," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Martson and Smith starred on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6, which came to a close on TLC in January. The pair will appear in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 4, which premieres Sunday.