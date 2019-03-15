Alicia Vikander will appear alongside Lily James in BBC's "Four Weddings and a Funeral" return as part of Red Nose Day. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Alicia Vikander and Lily James are set to star in the mini-sequel to romanic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral as part of the BBC's Red Nose Day programming.

The return, titled One Red Nose Day and a Wedding, will also feature the original stars of the 1994 film including Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah and Rowan Atkinson.

Mike Newell is returning to direct the special which was written by Red Nose Day founder Richard Curtis. James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Anna Chancellor, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker also star.

The special will be aired in Great Britain on Friday and will debut on NBC in the U.S. on May 23 as part of the network's Red Nose Day coverage. Red Nose Day is run by nonprofit organization Comic Relief Inc. which helps raise money and awareness to help children living in poverty around the world.

Comic Relief confirmed Vikander and James' involvement on Twitter Friday alongside a short teaser featuring Grant and Thomas reprising their roles as Charles and Fiona respectively.

Who's excited for One Red Nose Day And A Wedding tonight then? 🤩



Well it just gets BETTER



The INCREDIBLE Lily James and Alicia Vikander will also be appearing in tonights film! 😍



How about a sneak peak? 👀 #RedNoseDay #RedNoseDay2019 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8wgNmGiS3y — Comic Relief: Red Nose Day (@comicrelief) March 15, 2019

Red Nose Day will also feature Jennifer Saunders parodying Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.