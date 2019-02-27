Ethan Peck arrives on the red carpet at the "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2 premiere on January 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Star Trek: Discovery" star Sonequa Martin-Green. The series has been renewed for a third season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a third season on streaming service CBS All Access.

The new season of the sci-fi series will be adding Michelle Paradise as a co-showrunner alongside Alex Kurtzman who helmed Season 2. Paradise worked on the second season as a co-executive producer.

"Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek," Kurtzman said in a statement.

"Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I'm proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together," he continued.

Star Trek: Discovery takes place before the original Star Trek series and follows the crew of the USS Discovery. Sonequa-Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Jason Isaacs and Doug Jones star.

Season 2 of the series debuted in January with new episodes airing on CBS All Access on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET. Ethan Peck joined the second season as a younger version of Spock.