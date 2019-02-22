Otto Bathurst to helm several episodes of 'Halo' series

Director Steven Spielberg arrives at the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors in New York City on October 22. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Black Mirror and Robin Hood director Otto Bathurst is to helm several episodes of Halo and executive produce the upcoming, live-action series for Showtime.

"Halo will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant," a press release said about the TV show. "Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future."

Writer-producer Kyle Killen -- whose credits include Awake, Lone Star and Mind Games -- will serve as executive producer, writer and showrunner on the reimagining of the sci-fi/military video-game franchise.

The cable network recently ordered nine episodes of the show, which is a collaboration with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television.

Production is slated to begin later this year.

No casting has been announced yet.

The project was first confirmed in June.