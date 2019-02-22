Left to right, Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Lewis will star in the six-episode comedy "The Goes Wrong Show." Photo courtesy of the BBC

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The BBC announced Friday it has ordered six episodes of a comedy series called The Goes Wrong Show.

Filming will take place in front of a live studio audience, starting next month in Manchester.

Based on The Play That Goes Wrong, the TV series was written by and will star the original founding Mischief Theatre members; Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, alongside Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.

"Ever since we first began to make things go wrong all the way back in 2012 it has been a dream of ours to bring a series based on this joyful brand of humor to the screen and, so, when the BBC commissioned The Goes Wrong Show it was a dream come true," Lewis said in a statement.

He added: "We're so grateful for this incredible opportunity and we can't wait to get started on making some truly terrible programs. We are still very short on equipment -- if you have a camcorder we can borrow (in any condition) please do fax us."

The Play That Goes Wrong has been performed on Broadway and in the West End. It has also toured the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.