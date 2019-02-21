Wendy Williams to resume hosting talk show in March

Wendy Williams will return to "The Wendy Williams Show" on March 4. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Wendy Williams plans to resume her talk show duties in March.

The 54-year-old television personality will return to hosting The Wendy Williams Show on March 4 following a hiatus for personal and health issues.

The Wendy Williams Show announced the news on its official Instagram account Thursday. The post included a statement from Debmar-Mercury, which distributes the show, and Williams herself.

"Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can't wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th," Debmar-Mercury said.

"We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show," the company added. "And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now."

The Wendy Williams Show will air repeat episodes the week of Feb. 25, with new episodes to resume March 4 with Williams' return.

"Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me," Williams said.

Williams initially took leave from her show in December after fracturing her shoulder. She was slated to return Jan. 14, but said Jan. 18 she would take an extended hiatus from the show due to complications from Graves' disease and other issues.

"Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being," the star's team said on Instagram.

Williams was diagnosed with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease affecting the thyroid, in February 2018. The television personality had fainted on-air during an episode of her show in October 2017.