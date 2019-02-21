James Corden (L) and his wife Julia Carey. Corden made a comedic version of a Calvin Klein ad that features stars Shawn Mendes and Kendall Jenner. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- James Corden released on The Late Late Show a parody of Calvin Klein's recent star-studded celebrity ad that features Shawn Mendes and Kendall Jenner.

Corden's version, released Wednesday, features the late night host inserting himself into scenes featuring the stars as they showcase a variety of Calvin Klein products inside of a house. Noah Centineo and A$AP Rocky also appear.

"Who puts empty cereal boxes back in the cupboard. I know who this was, it was Mendes wasn't it," Corden says in relation to the singer eating cereal in Calvin Klein underwear.

"Kendall you grew up with like nine sisters, you know how sharing a bathroom works," Corden says while Jenner works on her nails inside of a bathroom.

The parody ends with Corden changing into his own pair of Calvin Klein underwear.

